Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

US wages and benefits were steadily rising before COVID-19

April 30, 2020 8:50 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Before the coronavirus outbreak led to 30 million job losses, the average gains in wages and benefits had been steadily rising for the first three months of this year.

The Employment Cost Index rose 0.8% in the first quarter, the Labor Department said Thursday. The measure of wages and benefits has increased 2.8% over the past 12 months, an average that has been relatively consistent since 2018.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70% of compensation costs, climbed 0.9%. Benefit costs, which cover retirement programs and health insurance, increased 0.4%.

But the job market has since cratered across the country, as COVID-19 led to the shuttering of offices, stores, factories and schools. The government reported separately on Thursday that 30 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

1803: US and France conclude Louisiana Purchase