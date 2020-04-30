Listen Live Sports

VSE: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2020 5:37 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period.

VSE shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.22, a decrease of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

