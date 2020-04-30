W.R. Grace: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $42 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $421.5 million in the period.

W.R. Grace shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year.

