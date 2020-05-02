Listen Live Sports

2 plead guilty in federal bribe scheme at pension guarantor

May 5, 2020 11:17 am
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The procurement director of the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and the CEO of a northern Virginia contracting firm have pleaded guilty to their roles in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme.

Jeffrey B. Donahue, 42, of Herndon, and Nadeem Ansari, 47, of Haymarket, each pleaded guilty Monday to bribery conspiracy charges in federal court in Alexandria.

Donahue was procurement director of the PBGC up until February. Ansari’s company is not named in court documents, but he is listed as the CEO of Quantico-based Forcewave, and other details in the court papers match Forcewave’s corporate history.

Federal prosecutors say Donahue successfully steered a $3 million contract to Ansari’s company in 2016 and earlier tried unsuccessfully to steer a $55 million contract his way.

Donahue received at least $48,000 in cash and was promised a future job in Ansari’s company with $1 million.

Court papers indicate that Donahue and Ansari knew each other before the scheme was launched, and that Donahue first proposed the idea.

Donahue’s attorney declined comment. Ansari’s lawyer did not return an email Monday seeking comment.

