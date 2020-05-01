Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Amazon, Exxon Mobil fall; Clorox, Moderna rise

May 1, 2020 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $187.96 to $2,286.04.

The internet retail giant reported disappointing first-quarter profit because of higher costs related to a surge in demand.

Western Digital Corp., down $5.60 to $40.48.

Advertisement

The maker of hard drives reported weak fiscal third-quarter profit and suspended its dividend.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $4.05 to $79.95.

The biotechnology company warned that the virus pandemic could hurt sales of its drugs and raise its costs.

Clorox Co., up $6.27 to $192.71.

The maker of bleach and other household products raised its profit forecast for the year as sales jumped.

Moderna Inc., up $1.94 to $47.93.

The biotechnology company is partnering with Lonza to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

ResMed Inc., up $3.75 to $159.07.

The medical device maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results as demand for ventilators surged.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.33 to $43.14.

The energy company is slashing its capital spending as a plunge in demand and oil prices pounds its finances.

MasTec Inc., up $1.23 to $37.13.

The utility contractor’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union