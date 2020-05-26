Listen Live Sports

American Woodmark: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

May 26, 2020 6:53 am
 
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $399.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.9 million, or $4.42 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.65 billion.

American Woodmark shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

