Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Anaplan: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 26, 2020 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $103.8 million in the period.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in July, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $104 million.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Anaplan shares have fallen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAN

___

This story has been updated to correct that the company’s current quarter ends in July, not August.

        Let a dedicated public servant know how much you appreciate them this month through our 2nd annual May We Say Thank You campaign

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system