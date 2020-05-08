Appian: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 26 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share.

Appian shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

