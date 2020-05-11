Listen Live Sports

Arlington Asset Investment: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 7:06 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $94.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.65. A year ago, they were trading at $7.59.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AI

