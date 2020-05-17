Listen Live Sports

Average US gas price up 5 cents over 3 weeks to $1.97

May 17, 2020 1:35 pm
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past three weeks, to $1.97 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the slight jump comes after prices at the pump crashed for nine weeks straight during the coronavirus pandemic.

She says gas prices are likely to continue to rise amid increased demand as widespread stay-at-home orders are eased.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.40 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.56, down 6 cents.

The Associated Press

