Bank of America, Infinera fall; Alcon, Thermo Fisher rise

May 13, 2020 4:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Alcon Inc., up $3.31 to $56.51.

The maker of eye drops and vision care products handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $7.08 to $22.59.

The specialty foods distributor told investors that sales and profits surged during its fiscal third quarter.

Infinera Inc., down $1.47 to $4.33.

The communications equipment maker’s first-quarter loss was worse than analysts expected.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., down $2.49 to $35.57.

The life-sciences research company withdrew its revenue forecast for the year after disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $18.45 to $790.96.

Officials in California said the electric vehicle maker’s factory could resume full operations if it meets certain safety measures.

8×8 Inc., down $5.39 to $15.03.

The telecommunications services company declined to give investors a full-year financial forecast because of the virus pandemic.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.00 to $20.87.

Bond yields, which banks rely on to charge more lucrative interest rates, fell as investors worry about the economy and deflation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $2.37 to $334.09.

The Food and Drug Administration OK’d expanded emergency use of the diagnostic company’s test for the virus causing COVID-19.

