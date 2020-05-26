Booz Allen: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $138.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $482.6 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.46 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Booz Allen shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

