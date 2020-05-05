Brink’s: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $873 million in the period.

Brink’s shares have decreased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.37, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

