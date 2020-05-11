Cel-Sci: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Monday reported a loss of $9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The cancer immunotherapy company posted revenue of $298,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $299,000.

Cel-Sci shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 84% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVM

