Chegg, Tenet rise; Norwegian Cruise Line, WestRock fall

May 5, 2020 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.09 to $17.85.

The biotechnology company is being bought by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for just over $1.4 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $3.26 to $11.18.

The company told investors it has substantial doubts over its ability to continue operating.

L Brands Inc., down 42 cents to $11.62.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret scrapped the planned sale of a controlling stake to Sycamore Partners.

Five9 Inc., up 14 cents to $96.02.

The cloud-based software company cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Chegg Inc., up $14.13 to $57.92.

The online textbook rental service delivered a solid revenue forecast and surprisingly good first-quarter results.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up 94 cents to $18.90.

The hospital operator blew past Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $32.55 to $574.37.

The biotechnology company had a strong first quarter and plans to start human studies in June for a COVID-19 treatment.

WestRock Co., down $5.25 to $25.06.

The paper and packaging company is cutting its capital investments because of the pandemic.

