Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

May 1, 2020 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 94 cents, or 5%, to close at $19.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $26.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to 77 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 80 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $6.70 to $1,700.90 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $14.94 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.87 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0975 from $1.0952.

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union