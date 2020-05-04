Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 61 cents, or 3.1% to settle at $20.39 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 76 cents, or 2.9% to $27.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 6 cents to 82 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at 80 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 10 cents to $1.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $12.40 to $1,713.30 an ounce, silver fell 14 cents to $14.80 an ounce and copper was little changed at $2.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.73 Japanese yen from 106.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0907 from $1.0975.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.