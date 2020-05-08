Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.19, or 5.1%, to settle at $24.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.51, or 5.1% to $30.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 95 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $11.90 to $1,713.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 19 cents to $15.78 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.41 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.67 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0828.

