Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 49 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $25.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 79 cents, or 2.6% to $29.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 7 cents to 85 cents a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to 83 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 10 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.60 to $1,716.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 4 cents to $15.67 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.99 Japanese yen from 107.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0815 from $1.0853.

