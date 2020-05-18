Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

May 18, 2020
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.39, or 8.1%, to settle at $31.82 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $2.31, or 7.1% to $34.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $1.03 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $1.01 a gallon. June natural gas rose 14 cents to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $21.90 to $1,734.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 40 cents to $17.47 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents at $2.40 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.40 Japanese yen from 107.28 yen. The euro rose to $1.0914 from $1.0814.

