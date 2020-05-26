Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

May 26, 2020 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.10 to settle at $34.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 64 cents to $36.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil added 1 cent to 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $29.90 to $1,705.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $17.60 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.42 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.54 against the Japanese yen from 107.72. The euro rose to $1.0993 from $1.0898.

Advertisement

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system