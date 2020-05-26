Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.10 to settle at $34.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 64 cents to $36.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil added 1 cent to 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $29.90 to $1,705.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $17.60 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.42 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.54 against the Japanese yen from 107.72. The euro rose to $1.0993 from $1.0898.

