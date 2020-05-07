ComScore: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The online research firm posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $12.50.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.