Dell, Williams-Sonoma rise; Nordstrom, Salesforce fall

May 29, 2020 4:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Salesforce.com Inc., down $6.31 to $174.79.

The cloud-based software company cut its full year financial forecasts because of the virus pandemic’s impact.

VMware Inc., up $13.83 to $156.27.

The cloud-based software company handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $4.06 to $49.64.

The computer and technology services provider beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts on steady demand.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $2.65 to $32.62.

The chipmaker gave investors a surprisingly good financial forecast after beating Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings expectations.

Zscaler Inc., up $22.29 to $98.09.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its profit forecast for the year after a surprisingly good fiscal third quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.18 to $83.21.

The seller of home furnishings and cookware handily beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts on steady sales.

Nordstrom Inc., down $1.99 to $16.13.

The department store reported a shockingly big first-quarter loss as the pandemic forced it to close stores.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up 70 cents to $244.01.

The beauty products retailer reported a surprising loss on weak revenue during the first quarter.

