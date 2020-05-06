Listen Live Sports

Discovery: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $377 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCK

