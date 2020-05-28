Listen Live Sports

Dollar Tree: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 28, 2020 7:09 am
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $247.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.04.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.29 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.18 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 6%. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

