Dominion Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2020 7:37 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Tuesday reported a loss of $270 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 85 cents.

Dominion Energy shares have declined 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has decreased 1.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

