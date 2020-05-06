Listen Live Sports

Dynex Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 6, 2020 8:06 am
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $98.5 million in its first quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $4.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.7 million.

Dynex Capital shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

