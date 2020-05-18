Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Earthquake hits northern Swedish mine, no one injured

May 18, 2020 6:13 am
 
< a min read
      

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An earthquake struck a northern Swedish mine on Monday, with officials saying it was one of the strongest ever measured in the country. While 13 people were in the mine at the time, no one was injured.

The Swedish National Seismic Network said the earthquake was magnitude 4.1, just shy of the 4.3 earthquake measured in southern Sweden in December 2008.

The shake occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the town of Kiruna. The mine is said to be the largest and most modern underground iron ore mine in the world. The Norwegian Seismic Array NORSAR said the earthquake was tied to the ore extraction activities.

Fredrik Bjorkenwall, a spokesman for the company that owns the mine, LKAB, told Sweden’s Aftonbladet tabloid that the water level in the Kiruna mine was rising but pumps were working. He said there were 13 people in the mine at the time of the shake, but no one was injured.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system