Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

EasyJet reveals ‘sophisticated’ hack of customer details

May 19, 2020 7:39 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-based budget airline easyJet says that “highly sophisticated” hackers have accessed the email addresses and travel details of approximately 9 million customers.

It also said Tuesday that its “forensic” investigation found that the credit card details of 2,208 people were accessed.

It added that all affected customers will be contacted in the next few days and that there was “no evidence” that the personal information has been misused.

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams,” said easyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren.

Advertisement

Lundgren apologized to those customers affected and said every business must continue to “stay agile to stay ahead of the threat.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts Fast Cruise in Guam

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system