EPlus: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

May 21, 2020 4:54 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $366.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.1 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

EPlus shares have decreased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $76.08, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

