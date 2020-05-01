Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Exxon profits drop as most of world stays home, forgoes fuel

May 1, 2020 8:16 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Profits fell at Exxon Mobil during the first quarter as the global pandemic began to erode oil demand.

The Irving, Texas oil giant lost $610 million in the first quarter, down 126% from the same time last year, the company said Friday.

Revenue was $56.16 billion, down 12% from the same time last year.

Fewer people are driving or flying as the world fights to contain the spread of COVID-19, decreasing the need for fuel.

Advertisement

CEO Darren Woods says that demand drop is resulting in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on prices and margins.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Even before the coronavirus hit, oil prices were low because of a trade war between the U.S. and China which contributed to a global economic slowdown.

The price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark fell nearly 70% since the start of the year.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II Army veteran Sam Sachs

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union