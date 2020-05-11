Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

First Community Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

First Community Bancshares shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.20, a decrease of 38% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Leidos: DoD, Defense Health Agency, Air Force and DISA provide a status report on the Fourth Estate in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE assists with building alternative care facility

Today in History

1973: Judge cites government misconduct in Pentagon Papers trial