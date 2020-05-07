Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Gannett: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 7, 2020 7:03 am
 
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $80.2 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 35 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $948.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.07. A year ago, they were trading at $10.36.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 Agile in Government (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps local food bank provide for community

Today in History

1935: FDR creates the Works Progress Administration