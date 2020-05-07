Gannett: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $80.2 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 35 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $948.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.07. A year ago, they were trading at $10.36.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

