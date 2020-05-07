Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

German industrial production down 9.2% in March on virus

May 7, 2020 5:18 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Industrial production in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, dropped 9.2% in March compared with the previous month as shutdowns around the continent and elsewhere started to bite, official data showed Thursday.

The figures reported by the Economy Ministry came a day after data showing that factory orders plunged 15.6% in March — the month in which the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe. Italy and then other countries began imposing sweeping restrictions on public life and businesses that month.

Germany started shutting down in mid-March. Authorities never ordered factories closed, but companies did stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.

Thursday’s figures showed a relatively modest 1.2% decline in production in the first quarter compared with last year’s fourth quarter. But the Economy Ministry cautioned that “a significantly stronger slump in production” can be expected for April.

Advertisement

Germany and many other European countries are now in the process of gradually loosening restrictions imposed in March, but the economic impact is expected to be deep.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 Agile in Government (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps local food bank provide for community

Today in History

1935: FDR creates the Works Progress Administration