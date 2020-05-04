Listen Live Sports

Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

May 4, 2020 6:15 pm
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $27.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

