Gladstone Investment: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

May 12, 2020 5:11 pm
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $37.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $12 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.4 million.

Gladstone Investment shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.98, a drop of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIN

