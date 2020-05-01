Listen Live Sports

GlycoMimetics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 1, 2020 7:11 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Friday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.79. A year ago, they were trading at $12.48.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

