GP Strategies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $128.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.9 million.

GP Strategies shares have fallen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.84, a fall of 48% in the last 12 months.

