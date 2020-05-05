Graham Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $33.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $6.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $11.48 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $732.3 million in the period.

Graham Holdings shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 12%.

