Home Depot, Kohl’s fall; Southwest, Advance Auto Parts rise

May 19, 2020 4:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $4.71 to $135.82.

The auto parts retailer said its sales have been improving significantly during the second quarter.

Home Depot Inc., down $7.25 to $238.10.

The home-improvement chain reported disappointing first-quarter profit and scrapped its full-year forecasts.

Kohl’s Corp., down $1.44 to $17.38.

The department store operator reported weak first-quarter earnings and said it took several cost-cutting measures.

Walmart Inc., down $2.71 to $124.95.

The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in demand from shoppers.

Baidu Inc., up $2.16 to $109.75.

The web search company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast after reporting surprisingly good first-quarter profit.

Southwest Airlines Co., up 60 cents to $27.69.

The airline said passenger demand is improving and new bookings are outpacing cancellations in May.

Eagle Materials, Inc., up 75 cents to $60.21.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

iQIYI, Inc., down 67 cents to $17.66.

The streaming video service gave investors a weak second-quarter revenue forecast.

