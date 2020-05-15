Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

May 15, 2020 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday after a day of wobbling between gains and losses.

Even so, the S&P 500 index wound up with its biggest weekly drop since late March. The market’s enthusiasm was checked by more grim data showing how badly the coronavirus pandemic is crippling the economy.

Communications, health care and technology stocks accounted for much of the gains. Chipmakers were among the biggest losers after the U.S. government moved to impose new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

On Friday:

Advertisement

The S&P 500 rose 11.20 points, or 0.4%, to 2,863.70.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 60.08 points, or 0.3%, to 23,685.42.

The Nasdaq composite added 70.84 points, or 0.8%, to 9,014.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 19.44 points, or 1.6%, to 1,256.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 66.10 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow dropped 645.90 points, or 2.7%.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Nasdaq slid 106.76 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 gave up 72.65 points, or 5.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 367.08 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is down 4,853.02 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 41.95 points, or 0.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 411.48 points, or 24.7%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system