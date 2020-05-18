Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

May 18, 2020 5:00 pm
 
Stocks had their biggest gain in more than five weeks Monday as investors became hopeful that more progress was being made in getting countries past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology and financial stocks accounted for a big slice of the broad gains. Energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil crossed above $30 a barrel for the first time in two months. Bond yields rose broadly in another sign investors were becoming less pessimistic.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 90.21 points, or 3.2%, to 2,953.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 911.95 points, or 3.9%, to 24,597.37.

The Nasdaq composite rose 220.27 points, or 2.4%, to 9,234.83.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 76.70 points, or 6.1%, to 1,333.69.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 276.87 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is down 3,941.07 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 262.22 points, or 2.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 334.78 points, or 20.1%.

