ICF: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $358.2 million in the period.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion.

ICF shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $69.95, a drop of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

