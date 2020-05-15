Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Italy: Chemical plant fire hurts 2, forces Venetians indoors

May 15, 2020 9:38 am
 
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — A fire at a chemical plant near Venice critically injured two people, belched thick black smoke into the air and forced Venetians to stay indoors for fear of noxious fumes, Italian authorities said Friday.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the blaze, triggered by an explosion at the factory in the industrial town of Porto Marghera Friday morning, was extinguished.

Firefighters warned of a possible spread of chemicals into the surrounding area.

State RAI TV said the fire broke out in a plant producing cosmetics, including a solvent used for nail varnish removal.

Advertisement

Brugnaro tweeted that text messages were sent to Venetians, inviting them to “stay home and close the windows” as a precaution while authorities determine what chemicals were released by the accident.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system