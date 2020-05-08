Listen Live Sports

Jetliner hits, kills man on Austin, Texas, airport runway

May 8, 2020 12:01 am
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runaway at an Austin, Texas, airport Thursday night, authorities said.

The pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392, a Boeing 737 arriving from Dallas, reported seeing a person on Runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, shortly after the jet touched down at 8:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA says the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials do not believe the unidentified man was supposed to be on the runway at the time of the incident, but they’re working to confirm that and determine the events leading up to the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

