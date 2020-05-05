Listen Live Sports

Leidos: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2020
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $115 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.5 billion to $12.9 billion.

Leidos shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

