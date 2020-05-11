Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Marriott: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 7:23 am
 
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $31 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.06 billion.

Advertisement

Marriott shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 9%. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain