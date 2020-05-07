Listen Live Sports

Maximus: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

May 7, 2020 6:47 am
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $27.7 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $818.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.3 million.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $2.95 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion.

Maximus shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

