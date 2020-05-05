Medifast: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period.

Medifast shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75.33, a decrease of 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

