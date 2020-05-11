Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

MMA Capital Management: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The investment firm posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

MMA Capital Management shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.99, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMAC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE assists with building alternative care facility

Today in History

1973: Judge cites government misconduct in Pentagon Papers trial